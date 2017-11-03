At a packed staff meeting at NPR’s headquarters in Washington, NPR employees criticized Chief Executive Jarl Mohn, who kept top editor Michael Oreskes on the job for months despite knowing about three harassment complaints against Oreskes.

WASHINGTON — NPR’s employees unleashed their fury at the organization’s top executive Friday over his handling of a sexual-harassment scandal that appears to have spread.

At a packed staff meeting at NPR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., they criticized Chief Executive Jarl Mohn, who kept top editor Michael Oreskes on the job for months despite knowing about three harassment complaints against Oreskes.

Mohn forced Oreskes to resign this week after The Washington Post reported on the accusations that date back to the editor’s tenure at The New York Times in the late 1990s.

Since then, the scandal appears to have metastasized. Five women at NPR have filed formal harassment complaints against Oreskes, bringing the number who have accused him of misconduct to eight, according to Mohn and people familiar with the allegations. The new claims cover Oreskes’ tenure at NPR in the past three years.

Mohn has repeatedly admitted since the story broke Tuesday that his response to earlier allegations about Oreskes was inadequate. During Friday’s meeting, he was on the defensive as employees took turns blistering him for moving too slowly to address what appears to have been a widely discussed problem within the organization’s newsroom.

“The number-one purpose in being here is first to apologize to every single person in this room for what you had to go through,” he said, according to an audio recording made available to The Post. “I let you down. I should have acted sooner and more forcefully.”

Mohn, who hired Oreskes in 2015, said he and top executives had heard “rumors and gossip” about Oreskes over the years, but Mohn didn’t deem this sufficient to launch a full-scale investigation. “Had we gotten solid information, we would have acted a lot sooner,” he said.

His comments seemed to elicit little sympathy from NPR’s employees. “I must say I have no confidence in you,” newscaster Korva Coleman told him. “My lack of confidence in you extends to your team.”

The statement was greeted with applause from the hundreds who attended.

Oreskes said in an emailed statement Friday that he had engaged in “inappropriate behavior” in the past. He wrote, “I had worked hard to put those failings behind me. I had no intention to offend or harass anyone at NPR.”

One of the new accusations was made Tuesday by a young NPR reporter; it involves an inappropriate conversation Oreskes allegedly had with her last year, according to a person familiar with the complaint. While attempting to persuade the woman to reject an outside job offer, Oreskes purportedly invited her to his beach house, saying they could share bottles of wine there. She rejected the alleged offer and remained at NPR after she was promoted.

The woman filed a complaint about the conversation immediately after learning from The Post that two other women had told NPR that Oreskes had kissed them against their will and put his tongue in their mouths during business meetings in the late 1990s. At the time, Oreskes was the Washington, D.C., bureau chief at The New York Times.

Another complaint was filed last week by an NPR producer who said Oreskes had inappropriately touched her during an encounter in the newsroom this year.

Mohn has announced that NPR will hire a law firm with no previous ties to the organization to review how NPR handled the Oreskes matter.

NPR’s management knew of three allegations before Tuesday, including two reported by The Post. A third accuser, producer Rebecca Hersher, told NPR in October 2015 that Oreskes had said inappropriate things to her during a dinner meeting. Mohn told “All Things Considered” on Wednesday that NPR investigated her complaint “and put [Oreskes] on notice that this could not occur” again without serious consequences.

Yet NPR took no action against Oreskes until this week.

Susan Stamberg, one of NPR’s founding journalists, called Friday’s meeting with Mohn “free, frank and heartbreaking. … My heart was broken at what I heard.”