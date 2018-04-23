WENONAH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania transit police officer and his family have been reunited with the police dog they say helped them heal in the wake of a son’s death.
Abal returned to the Galanti family home in Wenonah Township, New Jersey on Sunday after a struggle over ownership of the dog with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.
NJ.com reports that for nearly two weeks, SEPTA maintained 6-year-old Abal would be transferred to another handler after the unexpected transfer of Officer Richard Galanti. But SEPTA recently reversed its decision and allowed Abal to retire after officials discovered the dog had a back injury.
More than two dozen people helped the Galanti family celebrate the dog’s homecoming, bearing gifts of colorful toys and treats — including a specially made cake for dogs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout