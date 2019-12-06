LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has methodically shielded himself from the scrutiny of the news media during Britain’s general election campaign, becoming the latest populist political leader who has tried to bypass journalists and take his message directly to the people.

But Johnson’s refusal to submit to a TV interview with a famously forensic BBC interviewer, Andrew Neil, has blown up as an issue in the final days of his campaign, illustrating not just the similarities but also the differences between Britain and other democracies where the press is under strain.

Neil reacted to the prime minister’s apparent rejection by installing an empty chair in his studio to dramatize his absence and then lecturing Johnson about what he all but called an act of cowardice.

“The prime minister of our nation will, at times, have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin, President Xi of China,” Neil said, glowering into the camera on his program Thursday evening. “So it was surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me.”

The video of Neil’s challenge quickly metastasized on social media, taking over a campaign debate that Johnson had hoped to keep rigorously focused on his promise to “Get Brexit done” and becoming a metaphor for the antagonism between the news media and the government in Britain.

Yet the episode also illustrated the peculiarly democratic nature of the relationship between British reporters and their leaders.

It is hard to imagine a U.S. broadcaster, no matter how influential, taking the peremptory tone with President Donald Trump that Neil did with Johnson. Reporters at all levels in Britain still gleefully hurl combative questions at public officials when they have a chance.

The trouble is, Johnson has kept those opportunities to a bare minimum during the campaign. He has eliminated daily encounters with reporters, and when he does meet with them, he takes a limited set of questions from preselected journalists. That is why Neil, with his no-holds-barred style, looms so large.

“Neil is tough; he goes for the jugular,” said Simon Jenkins, an author and columnist who worked with Neil early in his career at The Economist. “It’s one of the relatively few times when you feel someone is getting under the skin of these people and putting them on the spot.”

Neil is hardly an ordinary reporter. A bluff, burly Scotsman who once edited The Sunday Times of London, he is also chairman of the parent company of the Spectator, the weekly newsmagazine once edited by Johnson. That means he was effectively Johnson’s boss — an arrangement that is less novel than it might seem in the revolving door between British politics and journalism.

At the BBC, Neil has been host of a variety of shows and is a fixture of election night coverage. He is known for his remorseless dissection of public figures. An interrogation by him has become a rite of passage for British politicians, and Johnson is the only party leader to have ducked him during this election.

Few emerge from the experience unscathed. Neil’s recent interview with the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was widely judged to have been a disaster for Corbyn after he declined four times to apologize for accusations of deep-rooted anti-Semitism in his party.

Johnson has not formally ruled out an appearance on Neil’s program. He appeared on another BBC interview program, whose host is Andrew Marr, and insisted he was “perfectly happy to be interviewed by any interviewer called Andrew from the BBC.” But his staff has not agreed on a date with the BBC, and time is running out.

During his show, Neil appeared to be anticipating that Johnson was not going to relent. The theme of his questions, he said, would have been about trust and “why at so many times in his career, in politics and journalism, critics and sometimes even those close to him have deemed him to be untrustworthy.”

“It is, of course, relevant to what he is promising us all now,” Neil said as he hunched characteristically in his chair.

Neil’s interviews are considered so potentially damaging that Labour officials have told British news outlets that Corbyn agreed to sit for him only after assurances from the BBC that Johnson would do the same.

In response, Rob Burley, BBC’s editor of live political programs, posted on Twitter that “at no stage did we tell any other party that a date for Boris Johnson was confirmed, whatever you may have read.”

Neil declined to be interviewed, saying he was too busy prepping for nine hours of live election night coverage next Thursday. “I’ve had my say, and I have nothing more to say about it,” he said.

Experts on British news media said Johnson faced a complex calculus in deciding whether to rebuff Neil. His half-hour-long program is popular among older viewers, many of whom naturally vote for the Tories. But Neil’s challenge to the prime minister was a social media sensation with younger voters.

“He may have stopped himself being humiliated with the older audience,” said Meera Selva, director of the journalism fellowship program at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. “But online, it’s being played that he’s a coward.”

Still, the standoff has also cast a harsh light on the BBC. Critics said the broadcaster should not have agreed to allow Johnson to sit down with Marr, who is viewed as a softer interviewer than Neil, unless he agreed to do both shows. There have been other complaints about its coverage.

The BBC has come under criticism for using footage from 2016 of Johnson laying a wreath at a monument for the war dead rather than this year’s footage. Many observers said he looked crisper in the old footage.

It also edited out footage of the audience laughing at Johnson during one of his debates. The BBC said both cases were simple editorial errors that did not reflect any attempt to show favoritism toward Johnson. Officials at the BBC have become increasingly defensive about the criticism.

“In these febrile and politically polarized times, it’s hardly surprising that the BBC, which seeks to represent the nation in its entirety, is a lightning rod for political discontent,” the BBC’s director of news and current affairs, Fran Unsworth, wrote in an op-ed published in The Guardian on Wednesday.

The vitriol directed toward the BBC attests to its central role in the British media. But Johnson’s apparent decision to snub Neil — something his Conservative predecessor, Theresa May, did not do — reveals a new strain of contempt on the part of the government for the media, even Britain’s publicly funded national broadcast service.

Jenkins, who was Neil’s colleague at The Economist, said, “The idea that everyone in politics has to dance to the BBC’s tune is something people are backing away from.”