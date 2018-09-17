PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A self-published romance writer accused of killing her husband has pleaded not guilty.
KOIN reports that Nancy Crampton Brophy, 68, was arraigned Monday. Crampton Brophy once penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”
She’s accused of shooting her husband of 27 years, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Daniel Brophy was a well-liked instructor there. He was alone in a kitchen early on June 2 when he was killed, and there were no obvious suspects.
The 63-year-old had worked at the school since 2006
