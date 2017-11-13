CHICAGO (AP) — Notre Dame and Wisconsin have agreed to play some January men’s hockey games at Chicago’s United Center.
United Center officials said in a news release Monday that one game will take place Jan. 21. The other will be in January 2019. It’s part of a two-year game series deal where the teams face off for their home game matchup where the Chicago Blackhawks play.
Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson says the chance to compete in an NHL facility helps provide experience for future games.
Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato says the professional venues give the players a taste of what it’s like to play at the next level.
Tickets for this January’s game will be available next week.