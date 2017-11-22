SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has partnered with an Indiana high school to research and map neighborhoods with lead-tainted homes.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the university’s Lead Innovation Team has partnered with nearby Adams High School in South Bend for the project.

The university has distributed more than 1,000 lead kits to the high school’s science students, who will collect samples of dust, paint and soil from their homes.

The university’s team and the high school’s International Baccalaureate students will be testing the samples in December and January using a hand-held analyzer. Those with positive lead results will be sent safety tips, which could include repainting window sills, dusting often and taking shoes off before going indoors.

The test results are expected to be available in February.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com