SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame is ending no-cost contraceptive coverage for employees and students.

The South Bend Tribune reports that an email set by the Catholic university on Friday to faculty and staff shows that coverage will end for employees on Jan. 1. Students under the school’s insurance plan will be covered until Aug. 14.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back the Affordable Care Act rule that requires employers to offer birth control coverage in their health insurance plans.

Notre Dame previously offered coverage through a third party, which allowed the university to meet the requirement while maintaining its religious opposition to contraceptives.

The university’s medical plan will cover contraceptives if they’re used to treat a specific medical condition and not as a method to prevent pregnancy.

