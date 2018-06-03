BOSTON (AP) — An expert with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is headed to Boston to discuss modern threats to humanity.
Edna Friedberg of the Washington-based museum will discuss a new Polish law making it illegal to reference Polish complicity in the Holocaust in Tuesday evening’s talk at the Boston Public Library.
Friedberg also will discuss how white nationalist and far-right movements are gaining momentum worldwide, and talk about how the museum is addressing the new threats.
The Holocaust Memorial Museum has condemned Poland’s law, saying it silences open dialogue about the country’s role in World War II and censors any accurate Holocaust research.
Polish officials have insisted the new law neither glorifies Nazi collaborators nor denies the mass slaughter of Jews during the war.