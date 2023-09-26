Eli Saslow reported on the aftermath of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Oregon in 2015. In August, he and Erin Schaff spent several days with one of its survivors in Helena, Mont.

HELENA, Mont. — It was the beginning of another school year in America, and Brenda Valenzuela, 37, called her children into the living room. Bella, 15, arrived with a stack of notebooks, pencils sorted by color and a binder that read: “High school — magical years!” Caleb, 11, came in wearing one sneaker, dragging a bag of football equipment and carrying a cellphone to which he’d forgotten his password.

She gestured for her children to sit down so they could go over what had become the most critical part of their back-to-school routine.

“Keep in mind that the threat can come when you least expect it,” she told them, remembering how small the shooter had looked that October morning in 2015, how he smiled as he walked into the classroom, how he aimed for the teacher’s head, fired from point-blank range, and then laughed.

“You have to turn on all of your senses,” she said, thinking about the pleading she could hear even now.

“Hide. Run. Escape,” she said. “No matter what happens, you make it back home.”

It had been almost eight years since the last time Valenzuela went back to school herself, at a community college in Oregon, where on the third day of class she happened to step out into the hallway to answer a phone call as a man walked by her into the classroom with six guns concealed in his backpack. For the next four minutes, she stood outside the classroom’s clear glass windows, called 911 and tried to describe one of the worst mass shootings in history, in which 10 people were killed and eight others were wounded. “Uninjured survivor” was how a police report described Valenzuela, which had seemed true enough until she returned home to the heart palpitations, the vomiting, the PTSD, the clinical depression, the suicide note, the six mental breakdowns, and the 26 medications prescribed to dull a constant hum of anxiety and insomnia that crested each year when her children returned to school.

There have been at least 538 more school shootings since the one she witnessed at Umpqua Community College, according to federal data. Mass shootings have increased almost every year for more than two decades, becoming such a fixture of the American school system that the trauma has turned generational. Each fall, thousands of victims and survivors send off the next wave of potential victims and survivors, and Valenzuela had decided that if the country was incapable of solving the problem, at least her children would be prepared.

“This is going to be your lifesaver,” she told them, as she handed Caleb and Bella new backpacks equipped with bulletproof shields in the rear compartment.

Caleb was starting his first year at a large middle school with standard drills to practice lockdowns and sheltering in place. Bella was going into 10th grade at Helena High, which had been the target of a threat in 2022 when a man was arrested with three semi-automatic rifles and explosive devices after telling an acquaintance he was planning an attack.

“Make sure you duck behind your backpack,” Valenzuela told them. “Cover your head and your heart.”

“Like this?” Caleb said, holding the backpack in front of his head, backpedaling and ducking away from an imaginary shooter. He tripped over his foot and stumbled into the couch as his father, Nate Dean, walked into the room.

“Don’t start the year thinking you’re about to get shot every day,” Dean said. “You’re smart. You’ll know what to do. You’re going to be fine.”

Dean reached for her hand and felt it begin to shake. He was always monitoring her this time of year. Last year, she left a goodbye note on Sept. 5 and disappeared until the police found her pulled over on the side of a mountain pass with a gun inside her backpack.

Valenzuela had gone to school that day at Umpqua Community College because she wanted to become a teacher. She was a full-time student, the mother of two small children and the director of a bilingual Head Start preschool where she taught in English and Spanish. Dean got an emergency call that morning at work, navigated through the crowd of first responders and picked up someone who seemed almost like a stranger.

She couldn’t stand the sound of her own children yelling or crying. She had trouble making plans beyond the next minute. The trauma caused a clinical loss of memory and language skills, all but erasing her Spanish. She left her job at Head Start, gave up on becoming a teacher and rarely emerged from their bedroom for almost two years.

“Welcome to Helena Middle School!” the principal, Cal Boyle, was saying to her now, on the evening before the first day of school, as Valenzuela and her family arrived for a walk-through with all the new students.

Valenzuela had already talked to Boyle once over the phone about her history with school shootings, and now she approached him again.

“Can we talk about the crazy scary things?” she asked.

“Sure,” he said. He led Valenzuela, Dean, Bella and Caleb back into his office and closed the door. “What kinds of questions do you have?”

“Well, I have a few,” she said. Her hands started trembling again as her anxieties tumbled out. “Do your students practice for these things? Are they aware? How many entries are there into the school? Is the glass bulletproof? Is there a resource officer? How are parents notified if something goes down?”

“OK, sure,” Boyle said, and for the next 12 minutes he answered each of her questions and patiently explained the procedures, because this was part of what it meant to be a school principal in 2023. He told her about the two monitored access points into the building each morning; and how visitors were vetted at the main office; and how every teacher was given a secret emergency code to punch into their phone if their classroom was under attack, immediately notifying the rest of the school, initiating a lockdown and alerting local law enforcement.

“It’s scary to go through all the what-ifs, but we control as much as we can,” he said. “Does that help you feel any better?”

“Is he going to be OK?” Valenzuela asked. “I just want someone to tell me he’s safe.”

The night before both of her children went to school, Valenzuela lay awake for three hours and waited for Caleb and Bella’s alarms to go off at 6:30 a.m. She packed their lunches and wrote notes on each sandwich bag: “I’m proud of you!” “Smile.” “Have a great day!” She cooked them breakfast, but she didn’t have an appetite. She paced the kitchen and reminded them to call if they needed anything, to keep their cellphones on so she could track their locations throughout the day, and to put the rounded side of the bulletproof shield against their backs.

Dean left for work, so Valenzuela drove the kids. She pulled up to the high school to drop off Bella, making a point, as she did every morning, to memorize Bella’s vintage blue T-shirt and her high-top black Vans, in case she needed to find or identify her later. They hugged goodbye, and then Valenzuela drove across the street to the middle school, where 1,500 kids were streaming into the building.

“I love you, Mom,” Caleb told her, and before she could say anything more, he was hugging her and walking off with a few of his friends into school. She leaned her head against the steering wheel and checked the clock. Seven hours until pickup.

She drove past her house to a reservoir 15 miles outside of town, where her therapist had once taken her to help her calm down. She parked next to the lake, rolled down her window and opened the location tracking app on her phone. Caleb was at school. Bella was at school. Valenzuela felt the wind on her face, closed her eyes and called Dean. “I think I’m actually doing OK,” she said, and then a little while later she got another call. It was the main office at the middle school, calling about Caleb. They wanted her to come right away.

“Oh no. What happened?” she asked, and she started driving as a counselor tried to explain the events of the last hours. Caleb and his friend had been talking about an upcoming drill, in which students were sometimes asked to leave behind their backpacks. Caleb explained that he always needed to keep his backpack with him. Another student overheard and asked why, and Caleb mentioned something about needing his backpack in case of a school shooting.

A few of his other classmates — savvy 11-year-olds born in the year of Newtown and raised in the era of Parkland, Roseburg, Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas, Uvalde and dozens of others — overheard the conversation and wondered what might be inside Caleb’s backpack that was so essential for a school shooting. One reached out to a parent, who reported the concern to a teacher, and now the administration was searching Caleb’s bag as he waited in a counselor’s office. He’d tried to explain how his mother had survived a school shooting, and how the rounded side of the shield was supposed to go up against his back, until he was breaking into tears.

Valenzuela pulled up to the school and left her car in front of the entrance. She ran into the lobby, hugged Caleb and then met the principal and the counselor. They assured her that nobody was in trouble, and nobody was at fault. Caleb had listened to his mother and held onto his backpack. The other students had seen something and then said something. Parents had alerted the school. The school had investigated a potential threat, and now that investigation was over.

These were the daily realities of the American school system, so the principal and the counselor suggested it would be best for Valenzuela to go home and for Caleb to stay at school. She hugged him again, walked back to her car and called Dean.

“I feel really, really bad right now,” she said.

“I know. I get it. But he’s going to be fine,” Dean said. “We just have to keep saying it: He’s going to be fine.”

“I wanted to bring him home with me,” she said. “He’s so precious. How are we supposed to just believe he’ll be e?”

“What choice do we have?” Dean said. “It’s school.”