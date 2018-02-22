WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A man accused of killing a 15-year-old indigenous girl and dumping her body in Winnipeg’s Red River has been found not guilty of second-degree murder.

Tina Fontaine’s remains were discovered eight days after she was reported missing in August 2014. Raymond Cormier was charged more than a year later. Her death prompted renewed calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada.

The jury deliberated for 11 hours before coming to its decision on Thursday.

There were gasps from Fontaine’s family and their supporters as the verdict was read. Her great-aunt Thelma Favel, who raised Tina, wept.

Cormier’s reaction was not visible because the prisoner’s box faced away from the gallery.