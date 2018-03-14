CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teacher charged with trying to hide a relationship with a student at his previous job at a prep school has waived his arraignment.

A lawyer for 47-year-old David Pook, of Warner, New Hampshire, entered an initial plea of not guilty.

Pook was arrested last month on witness tampering and conspiring to commit perjury charges following an investigation into misconduct allegations at St. Paul’s School in Concord.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald had said Pook taught at St. Paul’s for eight years but left “under questionable circumstances” in 2008. Pook’s been suspended from his teaching job at the Derryfield School in Manchester.