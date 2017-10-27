NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Norwich has delayed a decision on its new town plan.
The Valley News reports the Norwich Planning Commission decided Thursday to stall the final town plan. Town plans are documents that dictate future land use and development. Norwich’s most recent town plan was adopted in 2011 and expired last year.
Residents have raised concerns about over-development. The planning commission has responded by stopping a potential zoning change that would have encouraged high-density growth.
The panel must finish work on vital statistics about the town and a review by the Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission before the plan is sent to the Selectboard for approval. Officials hope to finalize the plan by Nov. 9.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com