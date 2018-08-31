COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has named three new government ministers.
Solberg says Kjell-Boerge Freiberg is the energy minister, Jon Georg Dale has the transport and communications portfolio and Baard Hoeksrud is in charge of agriculture.
They were chosen after Ketil Solvik-Olsen and Terje Soeviknes stepped down for personal reasons.
Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas.
