ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Norwegian musher continues to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday.
Joar Ulsom was nearing the checkpoint in White Mountain, where mushers and dogs must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before making the final 77-mile (123-kilometer) push to the finish line in Nome.
Ulsom left the checkpoint in Elim early Tuesday morning, about three hours ahead of Nicolas Petit, a native of France.
Petit had a solid lead in the race Monday before losing the trail in a blizzard on the Bering Sea ice.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump replaces Tillerson with Pompeo in dramatic shakeup VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
By the time he found the trail again, Ulsom had passed him.
Mitch Seavey, the defending champion of the nearly 1,000-mile (1609-kilometer) race across the Alaska wilderness, was in the third place.