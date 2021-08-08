Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings can require proof of vaccines for all passengers and crews, a federal judge ruled Sunday night.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said in her ruling that Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises can require documentation of vaccines before they leave Florida ports. The cruise line’s next scheduled trip is the Norwegian Gem, set to depart the Port of Miami on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The ruling overturned the state’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports.” The state argued that requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is discriminatory and would force people to provide personal medical information.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would issue fines to companies that tried to require to proof of vaccines.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our number one priority, today, tomorrow and forever,” Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of the company said in a statement Sunday.

“We want nothing more than to sail from Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and from the other fabulous Florida ports and we welcome today’s ruling that allows us to sail with 100% fully vaccinated guests and crew which we believe is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations amid this global pandemic,” he said.

