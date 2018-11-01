COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s foreign minister has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Norway in for talks in connection with Danish allegations about an Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist in Denmark.
Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Thursday that Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollah Zadeh was informed “that we look at the case with great concern,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK said.
A suspect in the case, a Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent, was arrested Oct. 21 in Sweden, extradited to Denmark and is being held in pre-trial custody there until Nov. 8. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Denmark’s intelligence agency says a police operation last month that briefly cut off Copenhagen from the rest of Denmark stemmed from an alleged Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist.
