HELSINKI (AP) — The Norwegian Defense Ministry says that Russian forces in the Arctic disturbed GPS location signals during a recent large NATO drill in Norway.
The ministry says that Norway’s Foreign Ministry earlier had raised the issue with Russian authorities.
In an email Tuesday to The Associated Press, the ministry said it “was aware that that jamming has been recorded between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7 from the Russian forces” on the Arctic Kola peninsula.
NATO’s huge exercise Trident Juncture that included soldiers from 31 countries, was staged in Norway from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
The jamming of the location signals is not believed to have caused any accidents.