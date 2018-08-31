COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say they are searching for an armed man who has been spotted inside a popular activity park in the southwestern part of the country.
Police said on Twitter Friday that they have protectively evacuated the Skien Fritidspark north of Porsgrunn, less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Oslo and that emergency services were on site.
However, police said no threats have been made and that no shots have been fired and that children were safe inside schools and kindergartens.
It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated.
Local newspaper Telemarksavis said the man was wearing some kind of military fatigue and was armed with what resembles an automatic weapon.