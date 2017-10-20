COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s prime minister has presented three new government ministers in a minor reshuffle of her two-party coalition following a general election last month.
Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Friday that Ine Eriksen Soereide has been reassigned from defense minister to foreign minister. The move makes the 41-year-old Eriksen Soereide the first woman to be Norway’s top diplomat.
Three women — Solberg, Eriksen Soereide and Finance Minister Siv Jensen — now hold top jobs within the Norwegian government.
Eriksen Soereide takes over the Foreign Ministry from Borge Brende, who stepped down to lead the World Economic Forum.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
Frank Bakke-Jensen, who has been European Affairs minister, is taking over the defense portfolio. Marit Berger Rosland was named to replace him at European Affairs. Norway is not a member of the EU.