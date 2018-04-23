NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut bar where police say they found more than 100 underage drinkers last week will remain closed until further notice.
Johnny Utah’s in Norwalk was raided by police and state liquor control agents last Thursday. Authorities say they found a large number of underage Fairfield University students drinking at the bar famous for its mechanical bull.
No students were arrested but the university said in a statement it is working with police to confirm details of the raid and whether students violated the school’s code of conduct.
The Hour reports that the bar had its liquor permit pulled by the state Department of Consumer Protection on Friday. Police say the establishment will remain closed until further notice.
A bar employee who answered the phone refused comment.
Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com