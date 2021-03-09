Norton Juster, who wrote one of children’s literature’s most beloved and enduring books, “The Phantom Tollbooth,” died Monday at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91.

His daughter, Emily Juster, said in a statement that the cause was complications of a recent stroke.

“The Phantom Tollbooth,” published in 1961, is the story of a bored boy named Milo who, when a tollbooth inexplicably appears in his room, passes through it into a land of whimsy, wordplay and imagination.

The book was illustrated by the man Juster shared a duplex with at the time, Jules Feiffer, who was early in his renowned career as a cartoonist and author. It has sold almost 4 million copies, has been reissued multiple times, and was turned into an animated film and a stage musical.

“There was once a boy named Milo who didn’t know what to do with himself,” the book begins, “not just sometimes, but always.”

Juster sent Milo through that magical tollbooth in an electric car and into a universe full of strange lands and characters. His first stop is a place called Expectations.

“Some people never go beyond Expectations,” a man there tells him, “but my job is to hurry them along whether they like it or not.”

The fellow dispensing that information is the Whether Man — “not the Weather Man,” as he explains to Milo, “for after all it’s more important to know whether there will be weather than what the weather will be.”

And so it goes, until by the end of his journey Milo is no longer the blasé boy he was at the start. The combination of Juster’s lively prose and Feiffer’s evocative drawings proved irresistible, and not just to children.

“Most books advertised for ‘readers of all ages’ fail to keep their promise,” Ann McGovern wrote in her review in The New York Times in 1961. “But Norton Juster’s amazing fantasy has something wonderful for anybody old enough to relish the allegorical wisdom of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and the pointed whimsy of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

Feiffer, in a statement, reflected on the qualities Juster brought to the book and the effect his story has had on generations of readers.

“His singular quality was being mischievous,” Feiffer said. “He saw humor as turning everything on its head. It’s incredible the effect he had on millions of readers who turned ‘The Phantom Tollbooth’ into something of a cult or a religion.”

Juster, an architect by trade, called himself an “accidental writer,” but he went on to write other children’s books and reunited with Feiffer in 2010 on “The Odious Ogre.” In a 2012 interview with CNN, Juster talked about the key to writing for young readers.

“You have to retain, I guess, a good piece of the way you thought as a child,” he said. “I think if you lose all of that, that’s where the deadliness comes from. The idea of children looking at things differently is a precious thing. The most important thing you can do is notice.”