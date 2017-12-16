EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra is heading to Asia.

The university says student musicians will perform in three prestigious concert halls during the March 2018 spring break. It’s the first international tour for the symphony orchestra, which will make stops in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The trip is funded by an anonymous donor.

Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro calls the tour “a very special opportunity for our talented student musicians.” He says it will strengthen connections between Northwestern and music communities in Asia.

The symphony orchestra will premiere its program for the public during a Feb. 3 concert in Evanston.