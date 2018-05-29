EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a Northwestern University student was hospitalized after falling from the fourth floor of a fraternity house.
University spokesman Al Cubbage said the student fell Monday afternoon from Pi Kappa Alpha house on the Evanston, Illinois, campus. The student’s identity or information about his condition weren’t immediately released.
Cubbage says the student was alone at the time and that it didn’t appear a party or alcohol were factors.
Pi Kappa Alpha national spokesman Brent Phillips says the chapter is cooperating in the investigation but declined further comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- The U.S. lost track of 1,475 immigrant children last year — here's why people are outraged now
Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says investigators didn’t find any signs of foul play.