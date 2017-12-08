COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some winter weather is possible this weekend in northwestern South Carolina.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the South Carolina mountains.
The National Weather Service office in Greer said 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in the mountains of Oconee, Pickens and Greenville counties through 7 a.m. Saturday.
Rain mixed with snow is possible in Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties late Friday. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible north and west of Interstate 85.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
The weather service also says there is a possibility of snow and rain late Friday and early Saturday in Chesterfield, Fairfield, Lancaster and Newberry counties. Little accumulation is expected.