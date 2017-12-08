COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some winter weather is possible this weekend in northwestern South Carolina.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the South Carolina mountains.

The National Weather Service office in Greer said 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in the mountains of Oconee, Pickens and Greenville counties through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Rain mixed with snow is possible in Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties late Friday. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible north and west of Interstate 85.

The weather service also says there is a possibility of snow and rain late Friday and early Saturday in Chesterfield, Fairfield, Lancaster and Newberry counties. Little accumulation is expected.