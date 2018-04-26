KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide after a fatal shooting late Wednesday in Hungry Horse.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 47-year-old James William Quen of Martin City was arrested early Thursday in the death of 33-year-old Bradley Allen Winters.

Curry says there had been an altercation involving a number of people outside Winters’ home prior Winters being shot in the chest.

The Flathead Beacon reports Quen is jailed in Kalispell awaiting former charges. A jail staffer says a public defender met with Quen Thursday morning, but regional deputy public defender Nick Aemisegger was not immediately available for comment.

Curry says the investigation continues.

