EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a major protest by African-American students.

The protest captured national attention and helped spur the school to increase the enrollment of blacks and expand the study of black history.

A number of events will take place to commemorate the anniversary of the two-day takeover of Northwestern’s business office by dozens of black students. Among the commemorations will be several involving students who took part in the takeover.

One of the events will be a symposium called “Living the Legacy — From Protest to Progress.” Activities starting Thursday will also include such events as the premier of a documentary film about the takeover and a candlelight vigil.