Trade and trade wars will almost certainly be among the issues discussed at a regional economic summit in Spokane this week.

More than 500 legislators, policymakers and business people from the Northwest and Western Canada will gather in Spokane this week for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region’s annual summit.

The four-day summit kicks off Monday, providing an opportunity for people from both nations to talk about issues of regional interest.

Trade has a big presence on the program, with an opening panel on U.S.-Canadian trade and an update on NAFTA.

Washington and Idaho representatives will talk about cybersecurity and what their states are doing to protect the integrity of elections.

The renegotiation of the Columbia River Treaty, carbon policies, electric vehicles and economic development in rural communities also are on the agenda.

The annual summit takes place at the Davenport Grand Hotel. Members of the public who want to attend can pay a daily registration rate. Visit www.pnwer.org for more information.

The Pacific Northwest Economic Region was founded in 1991, with the goal of promoting regional cooperation and promoting sustainable economic growth.