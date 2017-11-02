HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia town is moving forward with plans to redevelop a big chunk of its downtown.

The Herndon Town Council voted unanimously last week on a deal with a private developer for a mixed-use project on a five-acre parcel near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

Plans call for 280 apartments, retail space, an 18,000-square foot arts center and a parking garage with more than 750 spaces.

The town chose to work with real estate developer Comstock after requesting bids from the private sector.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and conclude in 2021.