ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia are urging pet owners to be careful after a small dog was attacked and killed by two coyotes.

The 5-year-old Jack Russell terrier was attacked May 5 in a forested area of the Parklawn community in Alexandria.

The Fairfield County Police Department’s Animal Services Division has been monitoring coyote activity since then. Personnel are coordinating those efforts with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to determine if additional actions need to be taken.

Police said dogs are vulnerable to coyote confrontations, especially when unattended.

Police urged residents to take steps to keep their pets safe, including: keeping dogs on short leashes when walking outside; not leaving pets unattended, even in a fenced yard; and not feeding pets outside or storing pet food outside.