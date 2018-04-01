FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A group of Democratic state lawmakers is pushing two northern Virginia counties to use an existing law to bar people from driving with a loaded shotgun or rifle.
The legislators’ effort comes after a General Assembly session that saw the vast majority of Democrats’ gun-control bills fail.
The Washington Post reports 10 Democratic state lawmakers sent a letter to Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, urging them to adopt an ordinance regulating the transport of loaded weapons. They say a 2004 hunting law gives local governments a say.
Sen. Scott Surovell is leading the effort. He sent a similar message to Fairfax County.
The chair of Fairfax’s Board of Supervisors told Surovell she would bring up the issue. Corey Stewart, the conservative chair of Prince William County’s board who is seeking to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, derided the idea.
