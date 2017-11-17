LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A northern Utah school district plans buy a new office facility to replace the current administrative building that dates back to the 1890s.

The Herald Journal reports the board for the Cache County School District on Thursday approved the $5.2 million purchase of a former call center building in North Logan.

District officials say administrative employees have outgrown the current facility’s capacity as the number of staff has grown due to the increasing student population.

District Chief Information Officer Tim Smith says the core of the current building was constructed in 1896, and it was expanded multiple times over the last century.

The district plans for employees to start moving in by January. Smith says moving the entire data infrastructure that supports 25 schools could take more than a year.

___

