LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico man is facing his seventh drunken driving charge.
The Las Vegas Optic reports Christobal Jaramillo was arrested last week after a Game and Fish officer said he unable to maintain lanes along I-25 near Bernal, New Mexico.
The arrest is the 38-year-old Jaramillo’s seventh drunken driving offense. He was booked on an aggravated drunken driving charge.
Authorities say Jaramillo admitted to police he had taken two suboxone, an opioid, about three hours earlier.
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads
Police say Jaramillo performed poorly on at least one field sobriety test and had a pill bottle with him that had the labeling scratched out.
It was not known if Jaramillo had an attorney.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com