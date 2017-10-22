LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico man is facing his seventh drunken driving charge.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Christobal Jaramillo was arrested last week after a Game and Fish officer said he unable to maintain lanes along I-25 near Bernal, New Mexico.

The arrest is the 38-year-old Jaramillo’s seventh drunken driving offense. He was booked on an aggravated drunken driving charge.

Authorities say Jaramillo admitted to police he had taken two suboxone, an opioid, about three hours earlier.

Police say Jaramillo performed poorly on at least one field sobriety test and had a pill bottle with him that had the labeling scratched out.

It was not known if Jaramillo had an attorney.

___

