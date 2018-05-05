CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Utility crews continue to repair power lines brought down by strong wind across northern New England.

In Vermont, Green Mountain Power had about 7,800 customers without power around noon Saturday, down from about 40,000 overnight.

Central Maine Power estimates that nearly 48,000 customers lost power at some point between Friday night and late Saturday morning, with a peak of about 33,700 just before 8 a.m. By noon Saturday, the number had dropped to about 19,000.

In New Hampshire, Eversource was working to restore power to about 10,000 customers.