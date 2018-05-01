ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — A northern Minnesota wildfire has burned nearly 6,000 acres.
The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center says the blaze that began Sunday evening remains very active due to westerly winds. The fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Greenbush in Roseau County.
The Fire Center’s Christi Powers tells KARE-TV no structures are threatened. There are multiple air and ground crews working the wildfire.
Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com