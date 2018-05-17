MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan University has closed three campus buildings as a precautionary measure after initial water tests found inconsistent lead level readings.

The school in Marquette announced Wednesday that the Physical Education and Instructional Facility, or PEIF; Thomas Fine Arts; and the Learning Resources Center will be closed until the school gets expedited results of additional tests.

Those results could come over the weekend. The school will then make a determination of whether additional investigation and testing is required. The school is posting updates online .

The update comes after the school in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula tested water at more than 50 campus facilities. The tests followed the two-day closure of the Jacobetti Complex in response to elevated lead readings. Follow-up tests found lead levels were safe.