MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan University has closed three campus buildings as a precautionary measure after initial water tests found inconsistent lead level readings.
The school in Marquette announced Wednesday that the Physical Education and Instructional Facility, or PEIF; Thomas Fine Arts; and the Learning Resources Center will be closed until the school gets expedited results of additional tests.
Those results could come over the weekend. The school will then make a determination of whether additional investigation and testing is required. The school is posting updates online .
The update comes after the school in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula tested water at more than 50 campus facilities. The tests followed the two-day closure of the Jacobetti Complex in response to elevated lead readings. Follow-up tests found lead levels were safe.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Ex-CIA employee, 29, in leak probe 'deeply saddened,' lawyer says