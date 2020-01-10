BELFAST — After three years of paralysis, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest political parties agreed Friday to return to work at their regional parliament, ending a bitter feud that undercut faith that the two sides — one Protestant and unionist, the other Catholic and nationalist — could forge a common way forward.

The Northern Ireland Assembly will meet on Saturday, for the first time since January 2017, to appoint new speakers and ministers.

The three-year adjournment of a parliament would be crippling in most settings. But to cynics in Northern Ireland, it suggested that their politicians were not missed.

Leaders in Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, described the long hiatus as the height of irresponsibility, as both sides abandoned their roles. It was a reminder, too, that the peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland remains tentative.

The agreement to get back to work was based on a no-nonsense “New Decade, New Approach” put forward by exasperated Britain and Republic of Ireland.

Britain, which oversees affairs in the region, threatened that if the political parties could not resolve their differences and return to Stormont, the region’s assembly in Belfast, they would be forced to immediately face voters in an election neither side particularly wanted.

In quick succession on Friday, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which wants to maintain Northern Ireland’s union with Britain, and then the Irish republican party Sinn Féin said they were prepared to endorse the 62-page document.

The deal includes a new Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, which would promote both Irish and British culture in Northern Ireland on an equal basis.

It would recognize, enhance and protect the use of the Irish language in Northern Ireland, a right long-sought by activists.

The new agreement would also make it more difficult for any one party to stand in the way of legislation. Previously, the DUP had blocked same-sex marriage — though, while Stormont was shuttered, the British Parliament legalized both same-sex marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland.

The 2017 collapse of the Northern Ireland assembly was bundled up in the long strife between unionists and nationalists, but with new twists.

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness essentially disbanded Stormont by resigning the joint position he held with DUP leader Arlene Foster.

McGuinness, who died two months later, had been incensed over what was known as the “Cash for Ash” scandal.

The Renewable Heat Incentive, which was set up in 2012 when Foster was enterprise minister, was modeled on Britain’s program to encourage farmers and businesses to switch from fossil fuel to biomass heating.

However, there was no cap on usage, so $2 could be paid in subsidies for every $1 spent, and costs spiraled out of control as users gamed the system.

A public investigation, which could prove especially damaging for the DUP, is due to conclude in the coming months.

But at the heart of the impasse over the past three years have been arguments over the use of Irish language, and struggles over how British and Irish identities in the contested region are promoted.

Northern Ireland has enjoyed relative peace and prosperity since the Good Friday Agreement was brokered, with assistance from the United States, in 1998 — ending three decades of sectarian violence known as “The Troubles,” which saw 3,600 soldiers, combatants and civilians killed.

On Friday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party was ready to share power with all the parties. She described the official recognition of Irish identity and funding for the Irish language as marking “an historic moment.” She said the pact would put Gaelic Irish on a par with English in Northern Ireland.

McDonald said many “challenges lie ahead including the impact of Brexit, austerity and other pressing issues.” The Sinn Fein leader said her party would continue to press for a referendum on Irish reunification — which is opposed by the unionists.

A previous attempt to get a deal in February 2018 proved unsuccessful after DUP leaders said they couldn’t sell the Irish language elements to their supporters, amid fears that the promotion and expansion of Irish would somehow detract from their British identity.

The DUP’s Foster said the new deal is now “fair and balanced,” with the inclusion of “many mechanisms to strengthen the union,” and she hailed Britain’s promises to spend more funds to the region.

“The key to making devolution work will be having the resources to do so,” she said.

In recent weeks, thousands of health-care workers, including nurses for the first time, have been striking over pay and staffing levels in Northern Ireland, adding further pressure on the parties to get back to work.

Irish government deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney, described the deal as “historic.” Prime Minister Johnson said it is “a great step forwards for the people of Northern Ireland and for restoring public confidence in stable devolved government and delivering much needed reforms to public services.”

