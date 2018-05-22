LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have released one man and continue to question a second after the two were arrested in connection with the death of a German backpacker three decades ago.
A 61-year-old suspect was released pending further inquiries into the death of Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser, whose body was found in Ballypatrick Forest in County Antrim in 1988. A 58-year-old man is still being questioned.
The two men were arrested after a series of appeals marking the 30th anniversary of the murder.
Hauser had travelled through England and Scotland before she died. Her diary suggests she intended to travel south from Northern Ireland to Dublin, but ended up going in the opposite direction. It has yet to be explained as to why she did.
