CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors are expected to resume deliberations Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with murder in northern Iowa.

The case against Antoine Williams was turned over to the panel on Tuesday in Charles City. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming on June 30 in Charles City.

Police have said Williams shot Fleming, of Mason City, several times before pulling Fleming out of a vehicle and fleeing the scene. Williams testified Tuesday that he shot Fleming when he thought Fleming was reaching for a gun.