ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a northern Indiana county have voted against zoning rules that could have allowed a British-based energy company to build a wind farm proposed across parts of three counties.

Fulton County Commissioners decided this week to strike down the county’s commercial wind ordinance after protests over the project from Renewable Energy Systems. The company has proposed building more than 300 turbines at locations in Fulton County and neighboring Cass and Miami counties.

The (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune reports Fulton County Commissioner Bryan Lewis said many people supporting the project had conceded they wouldn’t want to live near the 600 foot-tall turbines. The company didn’t immediately comment on the Fulton County action.

Some residents in Miami County also are fighting the project, citing worries over noise and flashing lights from the turbines.

___

Information from: Pharos-Tribune, http://www.pharostribune.com