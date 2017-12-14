ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has been sentenced to 90 years for fatally shooting a man and his dog in 2015, robbing the home and setting it on fire.

The Rockford Register Star reports 31-year-old Delano L. Foreman was sentenced Thursday. A jury convicted him of killing 67-year-old Henry Murphy, an Army veteran and amateur radio operator.

Circuit Judge Ronald White told Foreman his actions showed “a complete disregard for human life.”

Foreman’s attorney Erin Hannigan had recommended the minimum 20-year sentence. She says Foreman had a drug-addicted mother and a father who spent most of his life imprisoned, leaving him to turn to the streets.

Hannigan plans to file a motion to reconsider the sentence and an appeal if necessary. Foreman is next expected in court on Jan. 31.

