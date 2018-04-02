Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Life in the northern Illinois community of Rockford is about to get a little greener.

The Rockford Register Star reports the city is one of several in Winnebago County to receive 500 bright green shared bicycles by the end of May.

LimeBike is a bike-sharing program. Riders pay $1 through an app to unlock and ride a bike for 30 minutes. The bikes do not require a docking station, so they can be left anywhere once users are done riding them.

Rockford Alderman Chad Tuneberg calls the program a “win-win” for the company and the city. He says it will give residents more transportation options without using public funds.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

LimeBike has already been used in cities including Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C. It also is used on college campuses.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

The Associated Press