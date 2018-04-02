ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Life in the northern Illinois community of Rockford is about to get a little greener.
The Rockford Register Star reports the city is one of several in Winnebago County to receive 500 bright green shared bicycles by the end of May.
LimeBike is a bike-sharing program. Riders pay $1 through an app to unlock and ride a bike for 30 minutes. The bikes do not require a docking station, so they can be left anywhere once users are done riding them.
Rockford Alderman Chad Tuneberg calls the program a “win-win” for the company and the city. He says it will give residents more transportation options without using public funds.
LimeBike has already been used in cities including Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C. It also is used on college campuses.
___
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com