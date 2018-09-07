BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho woman is denying that she embezzled money from a Sandpoint midwifery clinic.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 42-year-old Samantha Sue Wasylko of Sagle pleaded not guilty Monday in 1st District Court to felony grand theft.

Authorities say Wasylko pocketed cash receipts at Pend Oreille Midwifery where she worked as an office manager.

Court documents say more than $10,000 in cash payments were received by the clinic but never deposited.

A trial is scheduled to begin in February.

