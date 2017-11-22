COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man who threw a punch that killed another man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports (http://bit.ly/2hKsexW) that 21-year-old Tyler Finlay made the plea Tuesday in 1st District Court.

Police say that Finley on June 18 was harassing three women outside a Coeur d’Alene tavern, including 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice’s girlfriend.

Police say that Marfice stepped in to help the women and was punched by Finley. Marfice sustained a head injury and died the next day.

Finlay in court apologized and called the death an accident.

Finlay had been out on bond, but Judge John Mitchell ordered Finlay jailed to protect the community as well as Finlay from harming himself.

Finlay faces up to 15 years in prison at his Jan. 30 sentencing.

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com