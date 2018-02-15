SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three Northern California residents on charges of illegally dealing in firearms, including some machine guns.
Twenty-nine-year-old Arturo Napoles was also charged Thursday with 19 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, five counts of possessing machine guns and three counts of distributing methamphetamine and cocaine.
Prosecutors say that over the last year he sold about 50 firearms, including machine guns, stolen firearms and assault rifles without serial numbers. He had eight machine guns when he was arrested.
Twenty-three-year-old Raul Diaz is charged with selling about 15 assault rifles made in his garage.
Thirty-one-year-old Raymond Morin is charged with selling eight guns including five assault rifles.
All are from Stockton.
Defense attorneys declined comment or didn’t respond to telephone and email messages.