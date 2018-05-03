MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for a gunman who shot two people at a Northern California apartment complex.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the two victims were taken to hospitals and perimeter set up around the complex in Mill Valley, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) north of San Francisco. Police told neighbors to shelter in place.
The office said the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed a sheriff’s deputy with his gun drawn shielding two people as they ran from the apartment.
No other details were immediately released.
