FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University’s game against Sacramento State that was postponed last weekend because of poor air quality has been canceled.
A wildfire north of the Sacramento area produced smoke that made the sky hazy at the game site last Saturday night.
Northern Arizona said Tuesday the schools explored options to reschedule but couldn’t find a compatible date this late in the season.
The Lumberjacks (3-6) will close their season Saturday afternoon in a home game against North Dakota.
