Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from the front of a home in Coconino County.

County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a home near Williams around 6 p.m. Saturday after Kaylee Cook was reported missing.

They say the girl may have wandered away from the home in an unknown direction.

Family members reported seeing the girl playing outside shortly before she disappeared.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Search efforts continued overnight and were ongoing Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say the girl was last seen at a home about 10 miles north of Williams off Highway 64.

The Associated Press