WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from the front of a home in Coconino County.

County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a home near Williams around 6 p.m. Saturday after Kaylee Cook was reported missing.

They say the girl may have wandered away from the home in an unknown direction.

Family members reported seeing the girl playing outside shortly before she disappeared.

Search efforts continued overnight and were ongoing Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say the girl was last seen at a home about 10 miles north of Williams off Highway 64.