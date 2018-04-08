ROZET, Wyo. (AP) — A rural post office in northeastern Wyoming is temporarily closed after a pickup truck crashed into the building in Rozet.

The Gillette News Record reports a 32-year-old woman who was just learning how to drive mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals and drove the pickup into the building’s lobby Thursday afternoon.

Campbell County officials say no one was hurt, but the crash and extraction effort left a gaping hole in the side of the building.

Mail dropped off outside the post office will still be picked up and postal workers will still be able to sort mail and deliver to homes on its route. The U.S. Postal Service is working to find a secure area where box holders can collect their mail.

The driver was ticketed for not having a valid driver’s license and for careless driving.

