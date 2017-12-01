YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — City employees in Ohio have found human body parts in a ravine.
The body parts were found Thursday while Youngstown wastewater employees were checking manhole covers. A Youngstown police lieutenant says the workers check manholes about once a month, making it difficult to determine how long the remains might have been there.
Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says authorities are unsure whether it’s a man or a woman because not all of the parts have been found.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland will try to identify the person.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach interviews with Tennessee AD, but it's not a done deal WATCH
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Analysis: Examining Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril and Malik McDowell's futures with the Seahawks
Bobovnyik says police will review missing reports for clues to the person’s identity.