WINDSOR, Maine (AP) — A livestock exposition in Maine is welcoming more students this year than any other time in its history.

The 13th Northeast Livestock Expo begins on Thursday with its “Kid’s Day” events and organizers expect more than 2,700 students from kindergarten to sixth grade. More than 50 agricultural events are scheduled to be put on by farmers and volunteers from the industry.

Gov. Paul LePage says the event will be a “giant outdoor classroom” that illustrates the connection between local farms and consumers.

Events will include demonstrations of draft horses, dairy cows, honey bees and other animals. Talks will cover everything from disease prevention to proper use of manure.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. The expo runs from Thursday to Sunday at Windsor Fairgrounds.